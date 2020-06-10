Black Lives Matter protesters press state lawmakers, governor’s staff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — A group of racial justice protesters took their cause inside the Iowa State Capitol on Wednesday and spoke with state lawmakers and the governor’s staff.

An organizer with the Des Moines chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement said protesters were able to express their concerns and desires for policy change to myriad state lawmakers, but he also said at times the group felt as if they were merely being paid “lip service.”

One key state lawmaker who talked with the group said he expected state lawmakers to pass legislation that included some of the policy changes the group demanded.

Matt Bruce, an organizer with the group, said they spoke to a meeting of all Iowa House Democrats; to Republican Sen. Brad Zaun, who chairs the Senate’s judiciary committee; and to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ staff.

Bruce said at times the group felt as if they were “being fed lip service,” and that at other times it felt as if lawmakers were actively trying to avoid the protesters.

Bruce warned state leaders that black Iowans’ frustration with the inaction of elected leaders will only grow if nothing is accomplished during this legislative session.