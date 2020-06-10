Black Lives Matter protesters press state lawmakers, governor’s staff

DES MOINES — A group of racial justice protesters took their cause inside the Iowa State Capitol on Wednesday and spoke with state lawmakers and the governor’s staff.
An organizer with the Des Moines chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement said protesters were able to express their concerns and desires for policy change to myriad state lawmakers, but he also said at times the group felt as if they were merely being paid “lip service.”
One key state lawmaker who talked with the group said he expected state lawmakers to pass legislation that included some of the policy changes the group demanded.
Matt Bruce, an organizer with the group, said they spoke to a meeting of all Iowa House Democrats; to Republican Sen. Brad Zaun, who chairs the Senate’s judiciary committee; and to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ staff.
Bruce said at times the group felt as if they were “being fed lip service,” and that at other times it felt as if lawmakers were actively trying to avoid the protesters.
Bruce warned state leaders that black Iowans’ frustration with the inaction of elected leaders will only grow if nothing is accomplished during this legislative session.
“We told (state lawmakers) they have a serious security breach already in the state of Iowa. Racism and racist violence is the No. 1 issue in the state, the No. 1 issue affecting people’s safety,” Bruce said. “All over the state it’s going to be hard for (protest) organizers to keep control of the tension, keep control of the anger and the rage.
“People are literally sick and tired. ... It’s a really serious security matter, and people are going to go about any way they can to straight up take some control back.”
Black Lives Matter of Des Moines issued five policy demands:
- Passing Democrat-proposed racial justice legislation that includes a ban on police use of choke holds and on the rehiring of law enforcement officers who have been fired for misconduct or the use of excessive force, and allowing the state attorney general and county attorneys to investigate police misconduct
- Decriminalizing cannabis and expunging all cannabis-related offenses
- Ending juvenile detention
- Killing proposed legislation that would restrict the state’s top elections official from mailing out absentee ballot request forms unsolicited
- Issuing a gubernatorial executive order automatically restoring voting rights of felons who complete their sentence.
Zaun said he was “95 percent” sure state lawmakers would approve the Democrat-proposed legislation and its three proposals.
“(Legislative leaders) are definitely trying to solve the problems that have been advocated,” Zaun said. “I’m pretty certain that we will pass those three items.”
Zaun said he felt good about the discussion he had with the group in the Capitol rotunda, just outside the Senate chamber. He said that discussion and a private discussion he had this past week in Des Moines had opened his eyes to the issues facing black Iowans.
“I told (the protesters) I’m not looking for something that’s going to make you feel good; I’m looking for something that makes a difference,” said Zaun, who noted that in recent years he has attempted to get anti-racial-profiling legislation passed. “I think this is something that we could work on not only this session but certainly in the future as well.”
Bruce said the group was invited by Reynolds’ staff into their offices in the Capitol but were not given an opportunity to visit with Reynolds. Bruce said the group was told they needed to make an appointment with Reynolds; he said he and many of the protesters did just that.
A message to the governor’s office was not returned Wednesday.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.