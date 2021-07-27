Board of Regents sets 2020-21 tuition and budgets for Iowa's public universities

CEDAR FALLS — Tuition rates are growing at the University of Northern Iowa, but what students pay for classes is expected to bring in less revenue during the next year.

The Board of Regents Wednesday set 2021-22 tuition rates for the three state universities along with budgets for the next year at all of its institutions. The board met at UNI.

Tuition will increase by 1.5% next fall at Northern Iowa for undergraduate, graduate and non-resident students. Undergraduate students who are residents of Iowa taking 12 or more credit hours will pay $7,780 in tuition for 2021-22, a $115 increase. Mandatory fees for those students, which aren't increasing, will total $1,273.

The estimated cost of attendance – which also includes room and board, books and supplies, transportation, and other living expenses – is $21,409 at UNI. Room and board rates are set at $9,160, the same as for the past year.

Base resident undergraduate tuition will grow by 3.5% at both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, which equate to increases of $283 and $282 respectively.

UNI's general operating budget for the new fiscal year is $170.68 million. President Mark Nook told the board that is a "general fund increase of $267,000, or two-tenths of 1%."