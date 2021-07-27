Board of Regents sets 2020-21 tuition and budgets for Iowa's public universities

CEDAR FALLS — Tuition rates are growing at the University of Northern Iowa, but what students pay for classes is expected to bring in less revenue during the next year.
The Board of Regents Wednesday set 2021-22 tuition rates for the three state universities along with budgets for the next year at all of its institutions. The board met at UNI.
Tuition will increase by 1.5% next fall at Northern Iowa for undergraduate, graduate and non-resident students. Undergraduate students who are residents of Iowa taking 12 or more credit hours will pay $7,780 in tuition for 2021-22, a $115 increase. Mandatory fees for those students, which aren't increasing, will total $1,273.
The estimated cost of attendance – which also includes room and board, books and supplies, transportation, and other living expenses – is $21,409 at UNI. Room and board rates are set at $9,160, the same as for the past year.
Base resident undergraduate tuition will grow by 3.5% at both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, which equate to increases of $283 and $282 respectively.
UNI's general operating budget for the new fiscal year is $170.68 million. President Mark Nook told the board that is a "general fund increase of $267,000, or two-tenths of 1%."
Tuition and fees make up $69.81 million of that budget, which is $500,000 less than actual revenues for the year that just ended. The reduction was made after the university fell short of expected tuition revenues by $1.1 million during 2020-21. A board memo said that occurred "because of the pandemic's unprecedented effects" on predicting enrollment for budget preparation.
The general operating budget includes an additional $8.11 million for special purpose units that receive state appropriations. The university's restricted budget, which is not funded through state appropriations, is set at $168.5 million. The total for general operating and restricted budgets totals $347.3 million.
The University of Iowa had a "modest increase in our budget" of 1.4%, said President Barbara Wilson. General operating funds are set at nearly $2.72 billion with a restricted fund of $1.73 billion for a total budget of $4.45 billion. Tuition and fees – with the base resident rate set at $9,942 – will account for an estimated $464.63 million in revenues.
Wilson noted that "70% of the general education fund is support by tuition," with a focus on efficiency and effectiveness. "Our university spends 11 cents on administrative costs for every dollar spent on academics," she said.
Iowa State University's budget of $1.57 billion includes $722.7 million in general operating funds and $844.8 million in restricted funds. With a base resident rate of $9,634, tuition and fees are expected to bring in revenues of $454.66 million for 2021-22.
"We continue to be a national leader in operational efficiency," said President Wendy Wintersteen. She highlighted a retirement incentive option taken by 318 employees that will save "$42 million over the next three years." That includes $10.3 million in savings during the coming year.
"Keeping tuition rates low is important at Iowa State," she added, noting it has the second lowest tuition among nine Midwestern peer institutions. As of fiscal year 2019, it also had one of the lowest state appropriations among that group per full-time equivalent student. To continue ISU's role as an economic engine for Iowa, she said "increasing state funding is imperative."
Both Iowa and Iowa State increased mandatory student fees for the coming year and have differential tuition rates for certain higher cost programs.
"Our regents institutions have found many ways to be efficient," said board president Michael Richards. Nevertheless, "our costs continue to rise."
When it comes to setting rates, he said, "we've always tried to find the right balance" between maintaining affordability and meeting institutional needs. "Our goal is to provide quality affordable and accessible education."
Also approved by the board were budgets of the Iowa School for the Deaf at $12.3 million, the Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired at $9.9 million, and Iowa Public Radio at $345,669.
In other business, the board approved:
• The appointment of David Grady as UNI's interim vice president for student affairs effective July 1 at an annual salary of $180,000.
• A UNI utility easement relocation southwest of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The existing 200-foot natural gas easement will be abandoned and replaced by a new 500-foot easement granted to the city of Cedar Falls for $1. This is done in preparation for the planned Gallagher Bluedorn expansion project and corrects the easement to the area where the gas line actually is.