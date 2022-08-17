Bohannan embraces Democrats’ effort to address inflation, climate

DES MOINES — Christina Bohannan said she likes what’s in the new Inflation Reduction Act that is designed to address inflation, climate change and health care costs.

Bohannan, a Democrat running for Congress in Eastern Iowa’s new 1st District, is challenging first-term incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

“I think there’s a lot of good in there for Iowa. Frankly, I don’t understand why Congresswoman Miller-Meeks would vote against a bill like that,” Bohannan said Wednesday after appearing at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.

“It does everything Iowans needs it to do,” the Iowa City law professor said.

The legislation, signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden, attempts to address inflation by reducing the federal deficit and increasing taxes on high-income businesses. It boosts clean energy tax breaks. And it allows Medicare to negotiate for prescription drugs, while capping insulin costs at $35 per month for Medicare patients.

According to U.S. Senate Democrats, the new law will raise $737 billion in federal revenue, with $369 billion going toward climate change policies, $300 billion to deficit reduction, $64 billion to health care and $4 billion to drought programs.

The federal legislation was approved on straight party line votes, with all Democrats approving and all Republicans opposing.

Republicans have argued the legislation represents more federal government taxing and spending and said it will not constrain inflation.

Miller-Meeks did not accept the invitation to speak at the Soapbox and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Bohannon’s statement.

At the time the Inflation Reduction bill was approved in the House, Miller-Meeks said in a statement that “our country is facing skyrocketing inflation and our economy has been thrown into a recession. Now is not the time to pass a $740 billion spending bill, let alone one filled with partisan priorities. This enormous spending package is bad for Iowans, bad for patients, bad for the economy and hardworking Americans, and bad for the future of American innovation.”

At the State Fair, Bohannan said that most Iowans agree on the problems facing them, but that politics get in the way of solutions.

She said “extreme politics” are particularly slowing progress and cited the need for federal representatives to work together. She touted her endorsements from two people who have previously represented the Iowa district in Congress — Democrat Dave Loebsack and Republican Jim Leach.

“People want someone who is looking out for them, not for special interests,” Bohannan told reporters after her remarks.

The general election is Nov. 8. Early voting in Iowa starts Oct. 19.