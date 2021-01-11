Boomers dominate, minorities double but still scarce in new Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES — So, you say you’re an Iowa state lawmaker.

OK, Boomer.

Baby Boomers comprise more than half of the Iowa Legislature and far outnumber any other generation, according to state lawmakers’ demographic information and generational breakdowns as defined by the Pew Research Center.

While Boomers dominate the makeup of the Iowa Legislature, minorities remain under-represented in the Iowa Capitol, even after their numbers doubled this year.

The 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature begins Monday.

The elections of this past November brought some new blood to the Iowa Legislature — 21 new members, including 13 in the House and eight in the Senate — giving the statehouse a new look.

The following figures are based on demographic information for all 149 members of Iowa’s 89th General Assembly, which will serve for the next two years.

The 150th and final member will be elected later this month to fill a seat in the Iowa Senate vacated by former Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who in November was elected to Congress.

AGE