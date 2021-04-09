Bottle bill dead, prisons to get funding boost, Whitver says

JOHNSTON — The bottle bill is dead. Again.

State prison funding will get a bigger increase than Senate Republicans originally planned.

Tax reductions should happen this year.

A ban on so-called vaccine passports is likely, although the details are yet to be determined.

And social justice legislation has not stalled at the expensive of legislative support for law enforcement.

Jack Whitver, the leader of the majority Republicans in the Iowa Senate, covered all that ground and more Friday while recording this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.

REDISTRICTING

The Iowa Supreme Court issued a statement Thursday saying it plans to help ensure the state’s decennial redistricting process operates as normally as possible. The process of redrawing political boundaries for the next decade is in flux because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays at the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Iowa Supreme Court’s statement did not say exactly how it would ensure the state’s redistricting process remains the same while honoring a constitutional deadline that could be impossible to meet.