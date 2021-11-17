Branstad, Drake University form partnership

DES MOINES — Terry Branstad is bringing his half-century of experience in public service to Drake University.

Branstad, the former Iowa governor who held the post longer than any state chief executive in the nation’s history and more recently was the former U.S. ambassador to China, will serve as an ambassador in residence at Drake University.

It is a non-paid position under which Branstad will occasionally instruct and generally make himself available to Drake University students.

Along with his new position, Branstad will also bring some materials like papers and memorabilia from his time as governor to be displayed at Drake University.

The announcement was made Wednesday during a news conference on in the law library at Opperman Hall on the Drake University campus. Branstad attended Drake’s law school in the early 1970s, just as he was also beginning his historical political career.

“I have a strong commitment to public service. And even though I’ve completed my time as governor and as ambassador, I want to give back,” Branstad said during the news conference. “I want to help students and I want to help the Drake community. I want to encourage people to get involved to make a difference.”