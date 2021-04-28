Broadband expansion passes in Iowa, ethanol mandate appears stuck

DES MOINES — It was a win some, lose some sort of day for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who celebrated the success of one of her top priorities for Iowa’s 2021 legislative session, but also conceded work on another priority will have to continue another year.

Reynolds on Wednesday celebrated legislation and funding for broadband internet expansion, but conceded her proposal to require E-15 ethanol at all Iowa gas stations appears unlikely to earn passage this year.

Reynolds said she and top legislative leaders have agreed to invest $100 million in new state funding for initiatives that seek to expand broadband internet access to underserved areas of Iowa. She made the announcement while signing into law legislation that provides the framework for broadband expansion programs. The state funding will be delivered in a separate budget bill, which a Senate Republican spokesman said would be approved and delivered to Reynolds later Wednesday.

“In the 21st century, when access to high speed internet is growing increasingly necessary for everyday life, from work to entertainment to health care, we needed to act. And I’m proud to tell Iowans we did just that,” Reynolds said Wednesday at the Iowa Capitol. “Better health care, better public services, and better jobs are on their way to every corner of Iowa.”