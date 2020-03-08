BY THE NUMBERS: After years of partisan debates, spending on Iowa schools is up, and class sizes are going down

That motivated Republicans to seek spending reductions, including in public school funding. Instantly, what had been a tradition of annual 3- to 4-percent increases was trimmed significantly.

The state’s present public school funding formula was created in 1973. Starting there, public school funding increased by less than 3 percent only 6 times over the first 38 years, according to data compiled by the state’s nonpartisan data and legal analysis division.

Since 2011, when Republicans gained at least partial control at the Iowa Capitol, that annual school funding increase has been less than 3 percent in nine out of 10 years.

Assuming Gov. Kim Reynolds does not veto this year’s proposal and demand significantly more funding — which is unlikely, given she proposed a 2.5 percent increase — that streak will increase to an increase of less than 3 percent in 10 out of the past 11 years.

That shift is what has fueled the annual debate in the Iowa Legislature.

“We could easily afford to do better by our kids,” Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said this week during debate on the 2020-2021 school funding proposal. “This bill is quite literally too little, too late.”

REPUBLICAN PRIORITY