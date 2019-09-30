A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, September 30, 2019:
BOOKER HITS HIS GOAL: Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker hit his fundraising goal of $1.7 million over 10 days after imploring his supporters to raise the money in order to keep him in the race.
The U.S. Senator from New Jersey announced on September 21 that he needed to raise the money by September 30 in order to keep his campaign competitively financed. The campaign announced it crossed the $1.7 million threshold Sunday night, and as of Monday the number had grown to nearly $1.8 million.
During the push, the campaign said it received more than 40,000 donations from all 50 states.
“When we made the decision to be completely honest with folks about where we stood and what we needed to raise to put this campaign on a path to be successful, we didn’t know how people would respond,” Booker said in a statement. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the response, and I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who pitched in. This moment is a testimony to the power of what’s possible when people unite in common purpose and work toward a shared goal.”
SANDERS’ INCOME INEQUALITY TAX: Businesses with large pay gaps between their executives and workers would face tax increases under Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ plan to address income inequality.
Under the U.S. Senator from Vermont’s plan, businesses whose executives are paid 100 times more than their median workers — or more — would be subject to a tax increase of up to 5 percentage points.
The Sanders campaign said if such a plan were in place last year, JPMorganChase would have paid up to $991.6 million more in taxes, Walmart would have paid up to $793.8 million more, and Home Depot would have paid up to $538.2 million more.
The plan would raise $150 billion in federal tax revenue over 10 years, the Sanders campaign said.
“The American people are sick and tired of corporate CEOs who now make 300 times more than their average employees, while they give themselves huge bonuses and cut back on the healthcare and pension benefits of their employees,” Sanders said in a statement. “They want corporations to invest in their workers, not just dividends, stock buybacks and outrageous compensation packages to their executives. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, the American people are demanding that large, profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes.”
STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES WARREN: Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Tracy Ehlert, a state lawmaker from the Cedar Rapids area.
You have free articles remaining.
“As an early childhood educator and advocate, I want our next president to understand the importance of childcare and early education to our children, our families and our economy,” Ehlert said in a statement distributed by the Warren campaign. “Elizabeth has a plan for affordable, universal child care and Pre-K. She wants to improve the quality of care for children while raising wages for the teachers and caregivers. I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth because of her leadership in this issue and all the plans she’s offered that will make a real difference in the lives of working people.”
WOMEN FOR PETE LAUNCHES: The Pete Buttigieg campaign announced its Iowa Women for Pete steering committee, a group of female Iowa political leaders who have endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate and will work on his behalf in the caucuses.
The group backing the South Bend, Indiana, mayor includes Jean Lloyd-Jones, a former state lawmaker and the first Iowa woman to earn a major party nomination in a U.S. Senate race; Linda Langston, a former Linn County Supervisor and Democratic National Committee member; and Libby Gotschall Slappey, a former staffer for U.S. Sens. John Culver and Dick Clark and President Jimmy Carter.
“I see the candidacy of Pete Buttigieg as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unify the country, rallying around optimism, hope, and the coming of a new era,” Slappey said in a statement produced by the Buttigieg campaign. “That's why I’m excited to get to work as a member of Women for Pete. I’m planning to host several house meetings to engage women in my network to caucus for Pete on caucus night.”
KLOBUCHAR ENDORSEMENTS: A former rural county party chairwoman is among a new batch of six endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.
Among the new names endorsing the U.S. Senator from Minnesota is Mary Anne Kuhr, a former vice chair of the Pottawattamie County Democrats; and Arnold Daniels, of Cedar Rapids, a community activist and member of the state party’s black caucus.
“(Klobuchar) works across the aisle and is bipartisan in her approach to getting things done for our country, which is exactly what we need at this time in history,” Kuhr said in a statement distributed by the Klobuchar campaign. “Because she is from the Heartland she understands that we need an even hand in dealing with issues like access to health care and supporting the farming community.”
KLOBUCHAR PROPOSES REPEALING RIGHT-TO-WORK: A proposed repeal of states’ right-to-work laws is a part of Klobuchar’s plan for workers’ rights.
Klobuchar said she would negate right-to-work laws by repealing a provision of the Taft–Hartley Act that enables states to pass such laws.
Klobuchar said she also would strengthen the National Labor Relations Act, increase penalties for businesses that violate workers’ rights, prevent interference in union elections, ban companies from permanently replacing workers who strike, and prevent companies from “misclassifying” employees.