Campaign Almanac: CCI endorses Bernie Sanders

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday:

CCI ENDORSES SANDERS: The liberal advocacy group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The group will formally announce its endorsement Thursday at a campaign event featuring the U.S. Senator from Vermont.

“Iowa CCI is not only the largest progressive organization in Iowa, they are the hardest working and know what it takes to win for working people,” Misty Rebik, the Sanders campaign’s Iowa state director, said in a news release. “The members of Iowa CCI made this endorsement because they know that when Bernie Sanders is in the White House, he will fight alongside us because he always has.”

YOUTH GROUP INVESTS $3.5 MILLION IN HELPING DEMOCRATS: NextGen Iowa, the state chapter of a national advocacy group that mobilizes young voters, announced a $3.5 million investment in helping Democrats in Iowa, particularly targeting the state’s presidential and U.S. Senate races.

Founded by Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, NextGen has been active in Iowa since 2014, and in 2018 helped contribute to one of the state’s highest-ever turnout by young voters.