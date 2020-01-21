Campaign Almanac: Date set for Iowa Youth Straw Poll

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday:
YOUTH STRAW POLL JAN. 28: The latest Iowa Youth Straw Poll has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, less than a week before the February 3, first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. The event is put on by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
In the event, students at participating Iowa schools will cast votes in races for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House. All public and private schools are invited to participate, as are home-schooled students.
“We want to get students excited about voting and civic engagement and I think the results will be very interesting with the straw poll taking place so close to the caucuses,” Pate said in a news release. “Historically, the Youth Straw Poll has been a pretty good indicator of the state of the races at that point.”
Pate said the top vote-getters in the fall Youth Straw Poll were Democrat Bernie Sanders and Republican Donald Trump.
Pate’s office invited the candidates to produce videos for the event. They are available on the office’s YouTube page and online at elections101.org.
STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE WARREN: State lawmakers Jennifer Konfrst and Heather Matson are among more than 25 new endorsements from central Iowa elected officials and political leaders for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
“I was called to action in this presidential race by a message of civic grace and common purpose, and a sincere desire to heal our country,” Matson said in a statement provided by the Warren campaign. “And after a long Iowa caucus campaign, Elizabeth Warren has emerged as the best candidate to defend our shared values, ensure opportunity for all and give a voice to those too often left behind.”
The list of new central Iowa endorsers includes city council members, school board members, and county party officials.
DNC MEMBER ENDORSES BIDEN: Sandy Opstvedt, an Iowa representative to the Democratic National Committee and a local labor leader, endorsed Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign.
“Joe Biden has always — and will always — stand up for labor in Iowa and across the country, because that’s who he is,” Opstvedt said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “As president, Joe will fight for higher wages and good-paying jobs, strengthen social security and Medicare, and build on Obamacare. And when he beats Donald Trump in November, Joe will bring honesty, decency, and respect for workers back to the White House.”
SCOTT COUNTY OFFICIAL ENDORSES KLOBUCHAR: Scott County recorder Rita Vargas endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. Vargas is the highest-ranking elected Latino elected official in Iowa.
“Amy Klobuchar has the right skills, experience, and vision to lead our country right now,” Vargas said in a statement distributed by the Klobuchar campaign. “She’s committed to bringing people together over our shared values, she’s crafted bold and achievable policy plans, and she has the track record to get these plans passed through Congress.”
RECORD-MAKING OFFICIAL ENDORSES SANDERS: Dionna Langford, who was the youngest school board member in Des Moines history when she was elected in 2014, endorsed Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign.
“When I first ran, I think my bank account may have been in the negative. I had no political experience. There’s a way that we say that you’re supposed to do politics: You sit down with these people, you have these conversations,” Langford says in a video produced by the Sanders campaign. “One of the many things that has attracted me to Sen. Sanders’ campaign is our political system shouldn’t operate that way. It shouldn’t be for those who just have affluence, it shouldn’t be for those who are just well-connected.”
STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE MILLER-MEEKS: Ken Rozenboom and Holly Brink, state lawmakers from Oskaloosa, endorsed Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican primary candidate in eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
“I have fought tirelessly in the legislature to protect the unborn because it reflects one of my deepest core values,” Rozenboom said in a statement distributed by the Miller-Meeks campaign. “To me, this issue is personal. I want someone in Congress who will never waver on this issue and that is why I am proud to support Mariannette for Congress. She’ll never quit fighting for all Iowans — born and unborn.”