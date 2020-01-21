Campaign Almanac: Date set for Iowa Youth Straw Poll

“Amy Klobuchar has the right skills, experience, and vision to lead our country right now,” Vargas said in a statement distributed by the Klobuchar campaign. “She’s committed to bringing people together over our shared values, she’s crafted bold and achievable policy plans, and she has the track record to get these plans passed through Congress.”

RECORD-MAKING OFFICIAL ENDORSES SANDERS: Dionna Langford, who was the youngest school board member in Des Moines history when she was elected in 2014, endorsed Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign.

“When I first ran, I think my bank account may have been in the negative. I had no political experience. There’s a way that we say that you’re supposed to do politics: You sit down with these people, you have these conversations,” Langford says in a video produced by the Sanders campaign. “One of the many things that has attracted me to Sen. Sanders’ campaign is our political system shouldn’t operate that way. It shouldn’t be for those who just have affluence, it shouldn’t be for those who are just well-connected.”

STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE MILLER-MEEKS: Ken Rozenboom and Holly Brink, state lawmakers from Oskaloosa, endorsed Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican primary candidate in eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I have fought tirelessly in the legislature to protect the unborn because it reflects one of my deepest core values,” Rozenboom said in a statement distributed by the Miller-Meeks campaign. “To me, this issue is personal. I want someone in Congress who will never waver on this issue and that is why I am proud to support Mariannette for Congress. She’ll never quit fighting for all Iowans — born and unborn.”

