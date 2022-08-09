CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: DeJear calls for 3 debates

DES MOINES — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for Iowa governor, on Tuesday called on Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds to participate in at least three debates before the Nov. 8 election.

At a news conference near the Iowa Capitol, DeJear said her campaign has accepted at least three invitations from media outlets and advocacy organizations that are hosting debates or candidate forums, and has been in discussions with more.

“When we talk about all political power being inherent in the people, the people’s way is through democracy and exercising their right to vote. And the people deserve myself and our current governor on a stage,” DeJear said at the news conference.

Reynolds’ campaign spokesman said the governor is “happy to debate,” and that those details will be ironed out as fall approaches.

Rick Stewart, the Libertarian Party candidate for governor, posted on social media his own debate challenge to DeJear, calling on her to reject any offers from debates that do not also include him.

MATHIS ENDORSEMENTS: The campaign for Democratic congressional candidate Liz Mathis announced the endorsements of nine Black pastors in Black Hawk County. The endorsements were reached as a group, according to one of the pastors’ statement in a Mathis campaign news release.

Mathis, a state legislator and nonprofit leader from Hiawatha, is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson.

“Our group met with Liz Mathis and I believe Liz is the only one who can eliminate the division in our state and restore the much needed unity we have longed for,” said Dr. Frantz Whitfield, a pastor at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Waterloo. “Iowans need a person who has our best interests at heart. Liz’s work in the Iowa state senate proves she’s ready for the task ahead and we need her in Washington. She will get the job done and she will not put party over people.”