Campaign Almanac for Friday, December 20, 2019

“Through his service as mayor and in the military, Pete has a unique understanding of the fundamental changes shaping our domestic and international situation,” Warnstadt said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He has the leadership to bring our country together in times of deep division. And he has the practical plans that reflect our nation's historic values and will move our country forward.”

FORMER GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE ENDORSES WARREN: John Norris, a caucus veteran, former aide to U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and Gov. Tom Vilsack, and candidate in Iowa's 2018 gubernatorial primary, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Norris directed John Kerry's successful 2004 Iowa caucus campaign.

“I’m endorsing Elizabeth for president because she’s put the fight for economic and social justice at the core of her candidacy,” Norris said in a statement provided by the U.S. senator from Massachusetts' campaign. “We must end the power the wealthy exert over our government and economy, and I have complete confidence that Elizabeth will fight for that every single day as our president.”

COUNTY CHAIR ENDORSES BOOKER: Bryce Smith, chairman of the Dallas County Democrats, has endorsed Cory Booker’s Democratic presidential campaign.