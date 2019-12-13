Campaign Almanac for Friday, December 13, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday:

TWO LAWMAKERS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Two more state lawmakers endorsed Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign.

State senator Kevin Kinney, of Oxford, and state representative Sharon Steckman, of Mason City, endorsed Klobuchar.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota’s campaign claims to have the primary field’s most endorsements from current and former Iowa state lawmakers.

“Amy Klobuchar understands that to win this election with a mandate, the nominee has to be able to reach out to people of all backgrounds,” Steckman said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “In the years I’ve known Amy personally, I’ve watched her succeed in bringing both sides together to pass meaningful legislation that has improved peoples’ lives. ... I believe that Amy has the agenda, vision and determination to make a difference for rural communities like mine in North Iowa as well as urban centers across the country.”

FORMER ISEA LEADER ENDORSES BIDEN: Tammy Wawro, a Cedar Rapids teacher and former president of the Iowa State Education Association, endorsed former vice president Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign.