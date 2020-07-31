Campaign Almanac for Friday, July 31, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, July 31, 2020:

‘SUPERMAN’ JOINS DEMOCRATS’ CAUSE: A new digital ad from the liberal advocacy group Progress Iowa features Iowa native and Superman actor Brandon Routh calling on Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to stop voting for legislation that would dismantle federal Affordable Care Act.

Routh, who was born in Des Moines, is joined in the ad by health care professionals and Democratic elected officials.

“Having grown up in Iowa, I know what it means to take care of each other and to look out for one another,” Routh said in a Progress Iowa news release. “Unfortunately, the ‘Iowa nice’ attitude shared by so many hasn’t been reflected during Sen. Joni Ernst’s time in office, or in how she’s voted. She could take a lesson from the people she’s supposed to represent, and I hope our call to action will encourage people to stand up and speak out.”

The digital ad will air across the state. Progress Iowa earlier this week marked the three-year anniversary of a famous vote in the U.S. Senate in which Republicans fell one vote shy of wiping out the health care law. The late John McCain, an Arizona Republican, cast the decisive vote that struck down the proposal, which Ernst supported.