A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, July 26, 2019:
BUTTIGIEG’S PLAN EXPANDS ORGANIZING RIGHTS: Workers at competing businesses in the same industry would be able to unionize and collectively bargain under a proposal introduced by Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, unveiled the policy during a campaign stop Friday at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny. The campaign calls it his “New Rising Tide” agenda.
Buttigieg’s plan also would call for a $15 per hour federal minimum wage; guaranteed bargaining rights for all workers, including in the gig economy and fast food industry; equal pay for equal work legislation; and ensuring workers have access to sick pay and paid family leave.
“What good does it do to see the Dow rising if life expectancies are falling? What good does it do to see a low unemployment rate if people who are working full time, or working two or even three jobs, aren’t able to make ends meet,” Buttigieg said at the Ankeny event, according to prepared remarks distributed by the campaign. “When I am President, we’ll ensure that workers have the predictable hours, wages, and support they deserve.”
The plan would expand collective bargaining rights to workers for companies like Uber, and ensure that private sector employees have the same collective bargaining rights as public sector employees. The Buttigieg campaign noted the Republican-led Iowa Legislature’s 2017 move to eliminate most benefits for which public employees can collectively bargain.
INSLEE INTRODUCES 9-STEP PLAN FOR UNIONS: An increased minimum wage, expanded organizing rights and guaranteed vacation and family leave policies are part of Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee’s nine-step “Organizing the American Dream” plan for labor.
Inslee, the governor of Washington, said he would advocate for a $15 per hour federal minimum wage; require paid family leave and sick days; strengthen workers’ right to strike and expand collective bargaining rights; more strictly enforce federal labor laws; and advocate for equal pay for equal work legislation, among other items in his plan.
“Unions gave us the weekend, and they’re the ones who are going to lead us to a new generation of middle class economic prosperity,” Inslee said in a statement. “It is long past time to restore workers’ power, and give them the wages, benefits, and support they've earned. We’ve seen in Washington state that bolstering unions and supporting workers grows the economy, plain and simple. Now, it’s time to do the same across America.”
BENNET ADDRESSES RURAL HEALTH CARE: Building on his plan for a health care system with a public option, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet introduced a plan that he said would attempt to bridge the rural-urban health care divide.
The U.S. Senator from Colorado’s plan would attempt to increase access to rural health care providers, including mental health care providers, his campaign said. It would also seek to close coverage gaps, combat substance abuse and provide support for seniors and caregivers.
“Rural communities face greater challenges as it is, where clinics are closing, the number of providers is decreasing, and there are higher rates of chronic disease,” Bennet said in a statement. “We need to be responsive to rural communities. The plan I’m releasing today helps bridge not just the rural-urban divide, but also the partisan divide around health care.”
ADVOCACY GROUPS MARK ANTI-ACA VOTE ANNIVERSARY: The liberal advocacy group Iowa Voices marked the two-year anniversary of Congressional Republicans’ failed vote to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act with a public event outside the Des Moines offices of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
Ernst voted for the repeal, which failed thanks only to the defection of three Republicans, including the late John McCain. That vote was actually held in the early morning hours of July 28, 2017.
The advocacy group gathered individuals to give testimony on how they have been helped by the federal health care law that was implemented in 2010 under all-Democrat control of the federal government.
The group highlighted how the health care law has provided access to insurance to millions more Americans.
Ernst and Congressional Republicans argue health care costs remain too high under the law. They have proposed repealing the law, but have not presented a unified plan to replace it.
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau