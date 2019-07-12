A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, July 12, 2019:
KLOBUCHAR’S PLAN FOR SENIORS: Protecting retirement plans and investing in research for and treatment of Alzheimer’s are among the policies in Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s plan for seniors.
Klobuchar said she would expand resources for health care providers to support families and caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients, and strengthen research on the disease. Her plan also would expand mental health care services and dementia research.
To protect and possibly expand Social Security, Klobuchar’s campaign said she would lift the payroll cap.
For prescription drugs, Klobuchar would allow the government to negotiate lower prices for Medicare Part D, and allow for the importation of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.
Klobuchar’s campaign said the new services could be funded by closing “trust fund loopholes.”
“Everywhere I go, I meet seniors who tell me about their struggles to afford everyday costs like prescription drugs or health care,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “I meet family members who face challenges caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and urgent action is needed to take on these problems. I believe we owe it to our seniors to make sure they have the care and support they need as they get older, and as president I will prioritize tackling Alzheimer’s, strengthening health care and retirement security, and reducing prescription drug costs.”
IOWA LAWMAKER ENDORSES SANDERS: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been endorsed by Iowa legislator Jeff Kurtz, of Fort Madison, the Sanders campaign announced.
It is the Sanders campaign’s first endorsement from an Iowa legislator.
“Bernie has been consistent through his entire career on the issues that matter to the 99 percent,” Kurtz said in a statement issued by the Sanders campaign. “I am endorsing him because he doesn’t just talk about the issues, he has worked to implement policies that ensure a strong middle class and protect our most vulnerable citizens here in Iowa.”