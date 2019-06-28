A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
WARREN PROPOSED STATE DEPARTMENT CHANGES: Elizabeth Warren published her agenda for reforms at the U.S. state department, including an end to the long-standing practice of awarding U.S. ambassador posts to high-dollar campaign donors.
Warren said she would reverse a recent trend of downsizing the state department by doubling the size of the foreign service and opening new diplomatic posts.
She would also ensure that the most senior positions in the state department be filled by experienced, career ambassadors, her campaign said.
“I’m pledging to put America’s national interests ahead of campaign donations and end the corrupt practice of selling cushy diplomatic posts to wealthy donors --- and I call on everyone running for president to do the same,” Warren said in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “I won’t give ambassadorial posts to wealthy donors or bundlers --- period.”
HARRIS SCORES IOWA ENDORSEMENTS: Two Iowa Democratic activists endorsed Kamala Harris after her showing in the presidential debate.
Vergarie Sanford, a minister from Council Bluffs, and Tom Fisher, an attorney from Des Moines, pledged their support, Harris’ campaign announced.
“In this debate, Sen. Harris once again showed that she is a rock star,” Fisher said in a statement distributed by the Harris campaign. “She can handle the tough questions and is a passionate fighter for American values and Democratic issues. She also treated her fellow Democrats with respect and her signature smile and upbeat attitude lightened the entire forum. She is a joyful warrior.”
SANDERS DOUBLES DOWN: The day after his appearance on the second night of the Democratic presidential debates, Bernie Sanders issued a statement restating his support for a public health care system that would end private health insurance.
“Let us all be very clear about this. If you support Medicare for all, you have to be willing to end the greed of the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries,” Sanders’ statement said. “That means boldly transforming our dysfunctional system by ending the use of private health insurance, except to cover non-essential care like cosmetic surgeries. And it means guaranteeing health care to everyone through Medicare with no premiums, no deductibles and no copays.
“It is imperative that we remain steadfast in our commitment to guarantee health care as a human right and no longer allow private corporations to make billions of dollars in profits off Americans’ health care.”