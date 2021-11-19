 Skip to main content
Campaign Almanac for Friday, November 19, 2021
topical

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, November 19, 2021:

REYNOLDS VICE CHAIR: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was voted by colleagues to serve as vice chair of the Republican Governors Association for 2022. The RGA works to get Republicans elected to governor’s offices across the country.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts were voted to serve as co-chairmen. All three were voted in unanimously, and will serve for one year.

“In states across the country, Republican governors are leading the way and Americans know that Republican leadership means a protection of personal freedoms, thriving economies, and keeping our kids in school and government out of our daily lives,” Reynolds said in a news release. “As we approach this election cycle, the stakes are high for millions of Americans who will benefit from Republican leadership in their states.”

BANKERS ENDORSE GRASSLEY: The Iowa Bankers Association endorsed Chuck Grassley in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Grassley, a Republican, is seeking an eighth six-year term in the Senate.

An Iowa Bankers Association news release praised Grassley for leading “the fight to protect community banks from onerous federal, one-size-fits-all regulation that would destroy jobs and hurt the economy.”

“I can think of no public servant who has worked harder to make Iowa a better place to live, work and play. Our influential senior senator still has much to offer our state,” IBA president and CEO John Sorensen said in the news release.

 — By Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau

