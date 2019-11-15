A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, November 15, 2019:
WARREN’S PLAN FOR MEDICARE-FOR-ALL TRANSITION: Elizabeth Warren said she would use budget reconciliation to create a “Medicare-for-all” option as a means of transition to her proposed Medicare-for-all U.S. health care system.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts said her transition plan would immediately make health care benefits free for nearly half of Americans, including children under 18 and families making at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. And Americans over 50 would have the option to join a “substantially improved” Medicare program, Warren said.
Warren said this could be accomplished during her first 100 days in office, and that by her third year she would propose legislation that would complete a transition to Medicare-for-all.
“Every serious proposal for Medicare-for-all contemplates a significant transition period. Today, I’m announcing my plan to expand public health care coverage, reduce costs, and improve the quality of care for every family in America,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the release of the transition plan. “My plan will be completed in my first term. It includes dramatic actions to lower drug prices, a Medicare for All option available to everyone that is more generous than any plan proposed by any other presidential candidate, critical health system reforms to save money and save lives, and a full transition to Medicare-for-all.”
STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES KLOBUCHAR: Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign picked up another endorsement from an Iowa state legislator: Iowa Rep. Cindy Winckler, of Davenport.
The U.S. Senator from Minnesota has more endorsements from current and former Iowa state lawmakers than any other candidate in the expansive presidential primary field, Klobuchar’s campaign said.
“A leader is someone who builds relationships and finds common ground, while holding steadfast to her values and core principles. Amy Klobuchar has done this time and time again as the lead Democrat on over 100 bipartisan bills that have become law,” Winckler said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “Her remarkable record of accomplishment as a legislator is matched by her commitment to bringing civility back to our politics. We need a president who will have the respect of the Congress and can bring meaningful policy to completion.”
The campaign also announced the endorsement of Fremont County party chairwoman Alice Hodde.
SANDERS ADDS LATINO ENDORSEMENTS: Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign announced the endorsements of 11 Latino activists in Iowa. These are in addition to 11 previously announced by the Sanders campaign.
The new endorsements include Karina Chávez, of Des Moines, the co-founder of Al Éxito, a statewide program designed to help Latinos through education.
“Across this state, Latino Iowans are standing up and fighting for justice,” Nick Salazar, the Sanders campaign’s state co-chair, said in a statement. “Bernie has the most progressive immigration policy in presidential history. Bernie knows where he came from, standing up for immigrant families like his. Bernie will always fight for our health care, our families and our fellow workers because our fight is his fight.”