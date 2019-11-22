Campaign Almanac for Friday, November 22, 2019

Bullock, the governor of Montana, noted the estimated cost for the border wall and his rural broadband expansion are roughly the same.

“Instead of 18th century walls, let’s build 21st century bridges to connect rural communities and give every American a fair shot at success,” Bullock said in a statement. “President Trump’s border wall is a waste of taxpayer money that does nothing to keep us safe or properly secure the border. As president, I’ll invest that money in closing the rural-urban communications gap by connecting high-speed broadband to every rural community. We need to bridge divides, not build walls --- that’s exactly what this would do.”

UNIONS ENDORSE GREENFIELD: Theresa Greenfield’s Democratic U.S. Senate campaign in Iowa announced the endorsements of five local labor unions.

The Des Moines businesswoman’s campaign said collectively the unions represent nearly 12,000 Iowa workers. The unions endorsing Greenfield are: Teamsters Local 238, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 125 of Eastern Iowa, Local 89 Ironworkers, and SMART-Transportation Division Iowa.