Campaign Almanac for Friday, Oct. 1

PORTER RETURNS
U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, an Iowa native representing a California district, will be the keynote speaker at the Johnson County Democratic Party Barbecue at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
Porter is a second-term congresswoman and chairwoman of the House Progressive Caucus. She grew up in Fort Dodge and taught at the University of Iowa College of Law from 2005 to 2011.
Tickets, $25 per person, are available at www.jcdems.org
VIRTUAL CAMPAIGN APPEARANCE
State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, will make a virtual campaign appearance at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 before the Heart of Iowa Democrats, which includes Benton, Iowa, Marshall, Poweshiek and Tama counties.
Mathis, a third-term senator, is seeking the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s 1st District.
Advance registration is required at https://www.mobilize.us/iowa/event/411241/
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau
