Campaign Almanac for Friday, October 16, 2020

Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, October 16, 2020:

IOWA CATTLEMEN ENDORSE ERNST: The political arm of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association endorsed Republican Joni Ernst for the U.S. Senate.

Ernst, a first-term incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.

“As a major beef-producing state, it is vital that we have strong advocates for agriculture in Washington, D.C.,” Kurt Dallmeyer, chairman of the political group, said in a news release. “Sen. Ernst has affirmed her commitment to beef producers by working across the aisle on important issues that impact our day-to-day operations.”

ERNST AD FEATURES FARMERS: Sen. Joni Ernst’s latest campaign ad features Iowa farmers singing her praises.

The ad https://youtu.be/T8bQNzW0Wy8 also highlights Ernst’s endorsements from the Iowa Farm Bureau and Iowa Corn Growers.

“These attacks from Theresa Greenfield are all lies. Just a bunch of cow chips,” the myriad farmers take turns saying in the ad. “Iowa farmers are proud to stand with Joni Ernst because she always stands for us.”