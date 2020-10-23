Campaign Almanac for Friday, October 23, 2020

Campaign Almanac
A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, October 23, 2020:
NATIONAL REPUBLICANS WARN AGAINST ‘LIBERAL NIGHTMARE’: A new ad in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm of Senate Republicans, warns against the “liberal nightmare” by highlighting policies supported by some Democrats --- but not Iowa’s Democratic candidate.
Joni Ernst, the Republican first-term incumbent, faces Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic challenger, in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.
The national Republican ad highlights Democratic policies on Senate rules, environmental regulations, health care, immigration, and taxes, but ignores that Greenfield has not supported most of those policies.
** The ad suggests Democrats would end the Senate’s filibuster rule. But in the very news article the ad cites, Greenfield said she does not support ending the filibuster, only exploring other filibuster reforms in order to produce more bipartisan cooperation.
** The ad warns of the Green New Deal, an environmental policy proposed by some in the Democratic Party. Greenfield has said she supports action on climate change, but not the Green New Deal.
** The ad warns of a Democratic health care proposal that would end employer-provided insurance. That would be Medicare-for-all, which Greenfield has said she does not support.
** The ad warns of Democrats seeking an “open borders” immigration policy. But Greenfield’s immigration policy page on her website calls for, among other things, and immigration plan that is “tough on workplace enforcement and border security” and puts “more technology and security on the border.”
ERNST AD CRITICIZES GREENFIELD ON LAW ENFORCEMENT: Joni Ernst’s latest campaign ad takes opponent Theresa Greenfield to task over comments she has made about law enforcement during discussions about social justice.
In the new Ernst campaign ad https://youtu.be/c7Yr-kjNA-o, two Iowa law enforcement officers --- one current and one retired --- take turns criticizing Greenfield’s comments, accusing her of saying officers are racist. The retired officer in the ad is Clel Baudler, a former Republican state legislator.
Greenfield has said during the campaign that there is systemic racism in law enforcement across the country that must be addressed in order to achieve racial equality.
ERNST AD FEATURES DAUGHTER: Another new ad from Joni Ernst’s campaign https://youtu.be/5-vABp1bAa0 features her daughter Libby.
“Mom taught me that anything is possible. That no dream is too big for an Iowa girl. That women can serve this country and change the world,” Libby says in the ad. “Mom taught me to break barriers. To believe in something bigger than yourself. And to never forget where you come from.”
VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN BILL AD’S FOCUS: A new issue ad from the liberal group Progress Iowa pushes U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to support reauthorization of a years-old federal program that funds assistance for survivors of domestic abuse.
Ernst has said she was a victim of domestic abuse in her marriage. She is now divorced.
The ad features Lilly Steil, whose sister, Roseanna Otto, was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2019. The man had previously beaten Otto --- he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic abuse --- and later faced burglary, assault and weapons charges after police accused him of breaking into a Des Moines woman’s home and holding a knife to her neck, according to a 2009 report from the Des Moines Register.
Ernst has opposed full authorization of the federal legislation --- known as the Violence Against Women Act --- because of a provision that would bar individuals previously convicted of domestic violence from owning a firearm even if they were not married to the victim. Ernst has said the provision, which has become known as the boyfriend loophole, would be a violation of due process.
“We need Joni to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act and close the boyfriend loophole,” Steil says in the ad. “A law like this could have saved my sister’s life.”
By Des Moines Bureau staff
