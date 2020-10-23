Campaign Almanac for Friday, October 23, 2020

“Mom taught me that anything is possible. That no dream is too big for an Iowa girl. That women can serve this country and change the world,” Libby says in the ad. “Mom taught me to break barriers. To believe in something bigger than yourself. And to never forget where you come from.”

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN BILL AD’S FOCUS: A new issue ad from the liberal group Progress Iowa pushes U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to support reauthorization of a years-old federal program that funds assistance for survivors of domestic abuse.

Ernst has said she was a victim of domestic abuse in her marriage. She is now divorced.

The ad features Lilly Steil, whose sister, Roseanna Otto, was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2019. The man had previously beaten Otto --- he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic abuse --- and later faced burglary, assault and weapons charges after police accused him of breaking into a Des Moines woman’s home and holding a knife to her neck, according to a 2009 report from the Des Moines Register.