A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, October 18, 2019:
STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has landed the endorsement of two Eastern Iowa legislators.
State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, and Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, have endorsed the U.S. senator’s bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Mathis’ endorsement is Klobuchar’s first from a sitting member of the Iowa Senate. With the addition of her endorsement and McKean’s, she now has the backing of 13 current and former members of the Legislature. That’s more than any other Democratic candidate for president, her campaign said.
Mathis, who has been a leader in efforts to provide collective bargaining rights, expand access to affordable health care and invest in mental health services, cited Klobuchar’s efforts “to address the needs of working families, including affordable health care and mental health services.”
McKean made national headlines in April when he left the Iowa GOP to caucus with Democrats. He was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the Iowa Legislature.
O’ROURKE’S POLICIES FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES: Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has introduced a plan to expand access to medical diagnostic equipment for individuals with disabilities.
The former Texas Congressman proposed directing federal agencies to include evaluations of compliance with accessible medical diagnostic equipment standards so health care providers’ services and facilities are accessible for people with disabilities, and tying Medicare reimbursement to the requirement that providers offer high-quality accessible medical diagnostic equipment for their patients.
The policy was inspired by Amanda Parkman, a woman O’Rourke met in Tucson, Arizona.
“Whether traveling by plane to Amanda’s beautiful home state of Arizona or making a visit to a local health care provider for a routine exam, I am dedicated to eliminating barriers and ensuring equal access for all Americans with disabilities,” O’Rourke wrote in a social media post accompanying the announcement.
COUNTY OFFICIAL ENDORSES HARRIS: Kamala Harris’ Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Larry Hodgden, chairman of the Cedar County Democrats, a former Tipton school board member and retired farmer.
Hodgden specifically noted the U.S. Senator from California’s plan for rural America, according to the Harris campaign.
“I’ve lived in this rural community my entire life, over 70 years. So I know what it takes for a rural community to thrive and grow,” Hodgden said in a statement provided by the Harris campaign. “It takes a strong farm economy, it takes strong local businesses, good schools, and everything that Kamala Harris spoke to in her rural America plan addressed those issues that will make small, rural communities, strong.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau