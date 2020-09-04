Campaign Almanac for Friday, September 4, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday:
LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS ENDORSE BIDEN: Joe Biden’s presidential campaign rolled out its list of law enforcement endorsements across the country, and Iowa was no exception.
Among those in Iowa endorsing the Democratic former U.S. Vice President are 18 current and former law enforcement officials and attorneys.
Biden is running against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, who has made “law and order” a central theme of his re-election campaign.
“Ensuring the safety of all Americans and upholding the law means condemning violence in all its forms, and Joe Biden is the only candidate who has done that,” Ken Runde, a former U.S. Marshal and Dubuque County Sheriff, said in a news release from the Biden campaign. “While Donald Trump has refused to call off right wing militias or bring people together during moments of crisis, Joe Biden has shown he can lead people, he can unite people, and he can restore order to move our country forward. As a retired local and federal law enforcement official myself, I stand against violence and discord at all levels, which is why I am proud to back Joe Biden this fall.”
Biden’s law enforcement endorsements in Iowa also include state attorney general Tom Miller, state lawmaker and retired Johnson County Sheriff’s lieutenant Kevin Kinney, and current county sheriffs Tony Thompson (Black Hawk), Brian Gardner (Linn), Paul Fitzgerald (Story), Mike Johnstone (Des Moines), Rick Lincoln (Clinton), Bill Wolfgram (Buchanan), and Tom Kriegel (Poweshiek). It also includes former Waterloo mayor and retired Waterloo police officer Buck Clark.
HART AD TALKS HEALTH CARE: Democratic Iowa congressional candidate Rita Hart launched a new TV ad, which comes after earlier this week she rolled out her health care plan for lowering prescription drug costs and protecting health care coverage for Iowans with pre-existing conditions like asthma, diabetes and cancer.
In the ad, Hart, a former Democratic state senator and lieutenant governor candidate now running for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat, talks about how her mother lost her voice and raised nine children “with only a whisper” as a result of heart failure during her second pregnancy.
“I learned early on that having care you can afford is critical,” Hart says in the new ad. “We’ve got to reduce costs for small businesses and for farmers. And it’s why I’m determined to take on the drug and insurance companies to lower drug costs and to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions.”
Hart is running for the seat now held by retiring Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack, She will face Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, an eye surgeon and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
