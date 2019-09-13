A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday:
FORMER STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES BUTTIGIEG: Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Matt McCoy, a Polk County supervisor and former state senator who was the Iowa Legislature’s first openly gay state lawmaker.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, if elected would become the first openly gay U.S. president.
“Our country desperately needs a leader that unites Americans around our shared values, instead of driving more partisan wedges between us,” McCoy said in a statement distributed by the Buttigieg campaign. McCoy added, “We need someone who understands the capacity of local governments to solve problems in the White House. I trust Pete and his Midwest values to find bold solutions to these difficult problems. As a veteran and a Midwest mayor, Pete can heal the division in our country. I trust Pete’s heart and know that he will always work to support the best interest of Americans.”
WARREN ANNOUNCES ENDORSEMENTS: Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has announced 15 more Iowans have endorsed her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Among those endorsing her are community advocate Mary Kate Hayek, community placemaker Zack Mannheimer and business owner Veronica Tessler, all of Iowa City.
Others who have committed to caucus for Warren are: former Iowa state legislators Mark Kuhn of Charles City and Kurt Swaim of Bloomfield; city council members Silvia Quezada of University Heights and Lauren Whitehead of Solon. Also former West Liberty school board and city councilman Jose Zacarias; retired Marine Matt Tapscott of Decorah; former county Democratic Party chairs Dave Helman of Henry County and Laura Twing of Cedar County; and community activists Julie Maddox of Dubuque, Vic Moss of Ames, and Cindy Pollard and Gayla Snook, both of Newton.