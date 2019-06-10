A roundup of campaign news items of interest for June 10:
Inslee billboards: Jay Inslee, the Democratic governor of Washington who has made climate change the central focus of his presidential campaign, posted three billboards near MidAmerican Energy’s Des Moines headquarters over the weekend, demanding the company stop burning coal as a means of energy production.
Fifty-nine percent of MidAmerican’s energy generation capacity comes from wind and 24 percent from coal, according to the company.
The billboards are near MidAmerican’s downtown Des Moines offices, and feature pictures of flood damage with messages imploring the company to stop burning coal and employ only clean energy.
The company has a “100 percent renewable energy vision” to deliver 100 percent renewable energy to Iowa customers by 2021.
“As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, there is no excuse for companies like MidAmerican to continue harming Iowan families by burning coal,” Inslee said in a statement. “From flooded homes to devastating drought, Iowans are seeing the impact of our changing climate firsthand. It has never been more important to elect a president who will take bold steps to transition the U.S. to 100 percent clean energy. You’re not serious about defeating the climate crisis unless you are willing to confront the fossil fuel industry. I am up to the task.”
Legislator endorses Klobuchar: Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar picked up a second endorsement from an Iowa state lawmaker: Rep. Marti Anderson, a Democrat who represents a portion of Des Moines in the Iowa House.
Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, another Des Moines Democrat, previously endorsed Klobuchar.
“As a social worker and founding director of the Iowa Attorney General’s Crime Victim Assistance Division, I am encouraged by Klobuchar’s unwavering determination to stand for fairness to offenders, victims, and community in our criminal justice system. I am inspired by her efforts to prioritize mental health care,” Anderson said in a statement.