A roundup of campaign news items of interest for June 7:
Policies on gun violence awareness day: Two Democratic presidential candidates highlighted their gun violence prevention policies on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Eric Swalwell, who has made gun regulations a centerpiece of his campaign, launched his first television ad, which focused on gun policies.
The ad features video of family members of gun violence victims from recent U.S. mass shooting events.
“I’m the only 2020 candidate to make ending gun violence the top policy priority, and the only candidate to call for banning and buying back all assault weapons so we can get them out of our communities once and for all,” Swalwell said in a statement. “It’s fitting that our first television ad should underscore this commitment. These weapons belong on battlefields, not in our churches and schools.”
John Delaney published his gun policy plan, which is highlighted by universal background checks, bans on assault weapons and bump stocks, and ending the ban on gun violence research.
“A majority of the American people want us to address gun violence and to take concrete actions to make our communities safer,” Delaney said in a statement. “It is time to get this done, because no one should feel unsafe at school, at work, at the movies or anywhere else. We can’t let tragedy after tragedy happen and do nothing.”
Two endorse O'Rourke: Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke received the endorsement of Linn Co. supervisor Brent Oleson and former state legislator Nate Willems.
“Beto O’Rourke continues to be a leading voice on the most important issues this country faces,” Willems said in a statement. “What’s at stake in 2020 is the dignity of work, the clear threat of climate change, women’s reproductive rights, and the future of our democracy, and O’Rourke is exactly the kind of bold leader this country needs right now.”