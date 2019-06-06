A roundup of campaign news items of interest for June 6:
National Democrats endorse Greenfield: The national party organization that works to elect Democratic candidates to the U.S. Senate has weighed in on Iowa’s U.S. Senate primary, endorsing Theresa Greenfield.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee endorsed Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate businesswoman, over two other Democrats who are seeking the party’s nomination: Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro and Indianola lawyer Kimberly Graham.
“Theresa Greenfield embodies Iowa values of hard work, resilience, and a commitment to doing what’s right,” Catherine Cortez Masto, a U.S. Senator from Nevada and chairwoman of the DSCC, said in a statement. “Growing up on her family’s farm, Theresa learned early on that when a job needs to get done, it doesn’t matter who you are — you need to step up and complete the task. Theresa’s proven she’s not afraid of a challenge, whether it was starting over to support her young sons or leading a business. Iowans can count on Theresa to stand up for them, and we’re proud to support her.”
Greenfield also was endorsed by Emily’s List, a national organization that works to help Democratic women get elected to office.
“Theresa Greenfield’s strong work ethic and grit will make her an excellent senator for Iowans,” EMILY’s president List Stephanie Schriock said in a statement. “She knows firsthand how important benefits like Social Security and affordable health care are for expanding economic opportunities for working families because she’s made use of them herself. Working families in Iowa can count on Theresa to protect access to these programs and work to expand them to help even more Americans.”
Sanders nabs Iowa endorsements: A handful of Iowa progressives has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, his campaign announced.
The endorsements include: Lone Tree mayor Jonathan Green, former state legislator Beverly Hannon, Dubuque council member Kate Larson, Waterloo council member Patrick Morrissey, Polk County Democrats activist Chris Morse, Poweshiek County supervisor Jason Roudabush, League of United Latin American Citizens state director Nick Salazar, Iowa Democratic Party central committee member Emma Schmit, and Fairfield school board member Kelly Scott.
“This incredible group of endorsers are some of the most well-known progressive voices that Iowa has to offer,” Misty Rebik, the Sanders campaign’s Iowa director, said in a statement. “Together with our 25,000-strong volunteer base in the state, these progressive Iowans will help us build on our grassroots movement and win on caucus night.”
Iowa Rep. endorses Klobuchar: Iowa Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, who represents a portion of Des Moines in the Iowa House, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.
It is Klobuchar’s first legislative endorsement in Iowa, her campaign said.
“Sen. Klobuchar’s commitment to addressing and prioritizing mental health is very personal to me. As a single mother whose son has multiple disabilities, I value Klobuchar’s work in lifting the stigma attached to mental health disorders and her efforts to ensure that all of us have the chance to be ‘pursued by grace,’” Gaines said in a statement. “Her attention to this issue is just one of many examples of why she will be a President who fights for all of us. That’s why I’m proud to endorse her for President of the United States.”
Jersey joins Booker: When Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker returns to Iowa this weekend, he will be joined by Gov. Phil Murphy and Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman from his home state of New Jersey.
Both have endorsed Booker’s presidential campaign.
Booker is one of 19 candidates speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame event Sunday in Cedar Rapids.