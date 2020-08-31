Campaign Almanac for Monday, August 31, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, August 31, 2020:

BIDEN, BUTTIGIEG TO ADDRESS CORN FEED: Ashley Biden, the daughter of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg, a top finisher in the 2020 Iowa caucuses, are among the top speakers scheduled for Progress Iowa’s annual Corn Feed fundraiser, which will be held virtually this year amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The sixth annual Corn Feed is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and will be viewable for free on Progress Iowa’s Facebook page.

Ashley Biden and Buttigieg will be joined by Katie Porter, an Iowa native and California congresswoman.

“I’m looking forward to speaking at this year's Progress Iowa Corn Feedm" Ashley Biden said in a statement published by Progress Iowa. "Grassroots activism will make the difference this fall, and it's so important that every one of us steps up to do all we can these last few months of the campaign.”

Also slated to speak are U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cindy Axne, congressional candidates Rita Hart and J.D. Scholten, and U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield. A voting rights panel also is scheduled.