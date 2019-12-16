Campaign Almanac for Monday, December 16, 2019

The New York entrepreneur proposed negotiating prescription drug prices, using international price referencing, and public manufacturing as means to reducing prescription drug prices. He also proposed investing in technology in order to make the U.S. health care system more efficient, shifting a focus to preventative care and end-of-life options, and reducing the influence on health care companies that lobby lawmakers.

“We’re having the wrong conversation on health care. We are spending all our time arguing over who wants to cover Americans more. We talk about how we’re going to pay for it, when we already are. What we need to address are the underlying problems driving unaffordability and access,” Yang said in a statement. “It’s ridiculous that the richest and most advanced country in the history of the world has millions of Americans worried about bankruptcy because of medical bills. We owe it to ourselves and our children to get this right and ensure that people are getting the care they need and deserve.”