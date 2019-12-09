Campaign Almanac for Monday, December 9, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, December 9, 2019:
DEMOCRATS’ CAUCUS GUIDE: The Iowa Democratic Party has launched iwillvote.com, a tool to help Iowa Democrats confirm their voter registration status and find their precinct location ahead of the February 3 presidential precinct caucuses.
Iowans must be a registered Democrat in order to participate in the Democratic caucuses. Those who are registered by Dec. 31 are guaranteed to be on the registration list on caucus night, and on-site party registration will be available at all precinct locations on caucus night.
“Iowa Democrats have been engaging voters across the state, organizing around our values, and instituting changes to bring more people into our party than ever before,” state party chairman Troy Price said in a news release. “As I travel across the state I’ve talked to countless Iowans who are caucusing for the first time because they know there’s too much at stake to be passive in 2020. I encourage all Iowans to go to IWillVote.com to make a plan to vote, spread the word to friends and neighbors, and turn out on February 3 to have your voice heard in the first step towards nominating a Democrat who will work for all Americans.”
ANOTHER LAWMAKER ENDORSES KLOBUCHAR: Todd Taylor, a state lawmaker from Cedar Rapids, endorsed Democrat Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign.
The U.S. senator from Minnesota’s campaign claims to have more endorsements of current and former Iowa state lawmakers than any other Democrat running for president.
“As the product of a union family, Amy understands the importance of the labor movement and the need to restore the dignity of work in this country,” Taylor said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “As president, I know she’ll fight for new protections for America’s workers. She reaches out to voters of all backgrounds and knows how to build consensus to make a real difference in the lives of working Americans. I believe she is the right candidate to lead our ticket to victory next year.”
FORMER PLANNED PARENTHOOD LEADER ENDORSES BUTTIGIEG: Suzanna de Baca, a former president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, has endorsed Democrat Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.
The endorsement from de Baca is one of 20 new Iowa endorsements for the South Bend, Indiana, mayor.
“As caucus season in Iowa has progressed, I have become convinced that America needs a new generation of leadership, and Mayor Pete has become my choice due to his pragmatic and informed policy perspectives, his service in the military, his hands-on experience in local Midwestern politics and his commitment to diversity,” de Baca said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “Additionally, as former CEO of a Planned Parenthood affiliate, I am deeply impressed by his agenda on women’s rights, one of the most comprehensive plans focused on women so far in the Democratic primary.”
IOWA BLACK LEADERS ENDORSE WARREN: Ten black community leaders in Iowa announced their endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
Among those endorsing the U.S. senator from Massachusetts are city councilors, school board members and political activists.
“Elizabeth Warren is a progressive who leaves no issue undiscussed,” Raquishia Harrington, a North Liberty city council member, said in a statement provided by the Warren campaign. “I’m supporting her because her energy is electrifying, and because it’s time for a president who will stand up and fight for the change we need until we get it.”
SANDERS WEIGHS IN ON IOWA INSTITUTION INVESTIGATIONS: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders issued a statement regarding a report that the federal justice department is investigating two state-run institutions that provide health care to people with disabilities.
The Des Moines Register reported the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating treatment at Glenwood Resource Center and the Woodward Resource Center for potentially “harmful and uncontrolled human subject experiments,” inadequate care and nutrition management, “needless and harmful restraint practices,” and “incidents causing needless physical injury,” according to a department letter obtained by the Register.
The Sanders campaign noted the U.S. senator from Vermont has proposed guaranteeing home- and community-based services to everyone who needs them under his Medicare-for-all plan.
“The outrageous abuse taking place at Glenwood and Woodward Resource Centers under Governor Kim Reynold’s administration must end, and must end now. Together, we will fight every day until we guarantee full equality to people with disabilities,” Sanders said in a statement. “The individuals and institutions responsible must be held fully accountable.”
Reynolds instructed the state health care department to cooperate with the investigation, the Register reported.
BUTTIGIEG’S K-12 EDUCATION PLAN: Affordable, universal, full-day child care and pre-K for all children, and a ban on for-profit charter schools are key elements of Buttigieg’s plan for K-12 public education.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor also proposed expanding mental health services in schools and tripling funding for Title I schools in an effort to create “a truly equitable public education system.”
“Too often, access to education is predicted by income or zip code. And success can be determined before a child even sets foot in a classroom,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “Every child in America should have access to high quality education, and we need to support our nation’s teachers for the work they do within and outside the classroom. If we honored our teachers a little more like soldiers and paid them a little more like doctors, this country would be a better place.”