Campaign Almanac for Monday, December 9, 2019

The U.S. senator from Minnesota’s campaign claims to have more endorsements of current and former Iowa state lawmakers than any other Democrat running for president.

“As the product of a union family, Amy understands the importance of the labor movement and the need to restore the dignity of work in this country,” Taylor said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “As president, I know she’ll fight for new protections for America’s workers. She reaches out to voters of all backgrounds and knows how to build consensus to make a real difference in the lives of working Americans. I believe she is the right candidate to lead our ticket to victory next year.”

FORMER PLANNED PARENTHOOD LEADER ENDORSES BUTTIGIEG: Suzanna de Baca, a former president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, has endorsed Democrat Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.

The endorsement from de Baca is one of 20 new Iowa endorsements for the South Bend, Indiana, mayor.