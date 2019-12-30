Campaign Almanac for Monday, December 30, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, December 30, 2019:

FALLON ENDORSES STEYER: Ed Fallon, a liberal activist and former state lawmaker and primary candidate for Iowa governor, has endorsed Tom Steyer’s Democratic presidential campaign.

Fallon, who ran for governor in 2006, commented on his endorsement of the California businessman in a statement distributed by the Steyer campaign.

“Tom is uniquely positioned to beat Donald Trump, and on Day 1 of his presidency, will launch the all-out climate mobilization we desperately need,” Fallon said. “Tom is the only candidate for president who will make the climate crisis his No. 1 priority, and his 10 years of climate activism underscore that commitment.”

Steyer’s campaign also announced the endorsement of Kathy Byrnes, a climate activist from Jasper County.

FORMER STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES BUTTIGIEG: Deb Berry, a former state lawmaker from Waterloo, recently endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Berry was one of just a handful of black Iowa legislators during her time in the Iowa Legislature.

“Pete Buttigieg represents a future that is inclusive for all Americans,” Berry said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He has a no-nonsense approach to the issues that Iowans and Americans care about. Not only does he listen to those concerns, but has a bold plan of action to accomplish each challenge we face as a nation.”

