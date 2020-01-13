Campaign Almanac for Monday, January 13, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, January 13, 2020:
LOEBSACK ENDORSES BUTTIGIEG: Congressman Dave Loebsack, a Democrat from Iowa City, endorsed Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign.
It is the highest-profile endorsement for the South Bend, Indiana mayor. Loebsack is one of three Iowa Democrats elected to federal office.
“Pete offers a new kind of leadership that we desperately need --- he's a Midwestern mayor, a veteran, and is from a new generation,” Loebsack said in a news release from the Buttigieg campaign. “Iowans and our country face great challenges like climate change, increasing health care costs, and an economy that isn't working for the majority of Americans. They can't be solved with the same political warfare that is on display in Washington. Pete is the candidate that can heal our divides, restore decency to the presidency, and bring this country together.
“When I introduced Pete to a crowd of more than 1,000 Iowans in Mount Vernon in December, it was clear that his campaign is already inspiring a sense of hope and optimism. With Pete in the Oval Office, I believe our nation will unite and move forward together.”
Loebsack has announced his retirement from Congress at the end of this, his seventh two-year term. In 2016, Loebsack won in the 2nd District, which in that year’s presidential race went to Republican Donald Trump.
AG MILLER ENDORSES BIDEN: Tom Miller, Iowa’s attorney general and the recently crowned longest-serving state AG in U.S. history, endorsed Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign.
Miller previously endorsed Steve Bullock, the governor of Montana and a former state attorney general. Bullock dropped out of the race in December.
Now Miller is endorsing the former vice president, joining former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and 1st District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.
“I’m supporting Joe Biden for many reasons --- but most importantly, I know to my core that Joe is a man of integrity and character,” Miller said in a news release from the Biden campaign. “Through both personal tragedy and a lifetime service to our country, Joe has always been guided by his profound empathy, a basic sense of decency, and the willingness to do the right thing --- even if it might not be popular. …
“But we all know that the most important thing in this election is beating Donald Trump. Joe has demonstrated an ability to build a broad, diverse, and winning coalition. I’ve known Joe for more than 3o years – he has the strength and character to win this race.”
DOZENS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign announced 52 more endorsements from Iowa activists and local leaders. Among the new endorsements for the U.S. senator from Minnesota is Stephanie Zarr, chairwoman of the Cherokee County Democratic Party.
MILLER-MEEKS RAISES $260,000: Marianette Miller-Meeks, a Republican primary candidate in the open-seat 2nd Congressional District race, announced that her campaign raised nearly $260,000 in the final three months of 2019, a federal fundraising reporting period.
Miller-Meeks’ campaign said 86 percent of its donors were from Iowa, and the campaign ended the year with almost $215,000 in the account.
Miller-Meeks, a physician from Ottumwa, also serves in the Iowa Legislature, which convened Monday for its 2020 session.
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau