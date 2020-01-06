Campaign Almanac for Monday, January 6, 2020

“Joe can tell voters not only what he wants to do, but what he’s done — passed the Violence Against Women Act, banned assault weapons, and helped get Obamacare across the finish line,” Johnson said in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. “The vice president can empathize with folks and feel their pain. He knows what pain looks and feels like from his own experiences. When my nephews look at the President of the United States, I want them to find hope and see a leader they can look up to.”