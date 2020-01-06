Campaign Almanac for Monday, January 6, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, January 6, 2020:
CASTRO ENDORSES WARREN: Julian Castro, the former federal housing secretary from Texas who recently dropped out of the presidential race, has endorsed Elizabeth Warren, the U.S. senator from Massachusetts.
In a news release from his campaign, Castro called Warren, “the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination, defeat Donald Trump, and build a nation where everyone counts.”
You have free articles remaining.
“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone, who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity, too,” Castro said in a video recorded and distributed by his campaign. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”
Castro’s is the second endorsement by a former candidate in the Democratic presidential primary. The first came from Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, who endorsed former vice president Joe Biden.
BLACK CHURCH LEADER ENDORSES BIDEN: Rev. Rob Johnson, an associate minister at Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.
“Joe can tell voters not only what he wants to do, but what he’s done — passed the Violence Against Women Act, banned assault weapons, and helped get Obamacare across the finish line,” Johnson said in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. “The vice president can empathize with folks and feel their pain. He knows what pain looks and feels like from his own experiences. When my nephews look at the President of the United States, I want them to find hope and see a leader they can look up to.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau