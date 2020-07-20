Campaign Almanac for Monday, July 20, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday:
HINSON CHARGED WITH PLAGIARISM: Ashley Hinson, the Republican candidate in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, lifted passages of text for her campaign website from other sources, including the New York Times, the Times reported.
Hinson “lifted verbatim sentences on her campaign website and in published op-eds more than a dozen times since her campaign began last year,” the Times reported. One example was an essay titled “Creating America’s new normal: China must be held accountable,” which contained three passages identical to a March 11 New York Times story, the Times reported.
Hinson, a former television journalist, responded on Twitter: “I was unaware of the plagiarism when I reviewed drafts presented to me by staff. As a journalist I take this extremely seriously and am deeply sorry for the mistake. The staff responsible will be held accountable.”
The Hinson campaign took down some of the pieces that contained copied passages from other outlets after being informed by the Times, the Times reported.
Hinson is running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the 1st District.
NATIONAL DEMS TARGET IOWA HOUSE: The Democratic Party’s national organization that works to elect Democrats to statehouse seats has targeted three Iowa Republican incumbents as part of its $50 million “Flip Everything” campaign.
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee targeted Republicans Brad Zaun in the Iowa Senate and Bobby Kaufmann and Jeff Shipley in the Iowa House.
“Democrats are taking the fight to Republicans this cycle, and that includes holding them accountable for their toxic rhetoric and shameful voting records,” DLCC president Jessica Post said in a news release. “The Iowa GOP has worked to strip away the rights of low-income families, women, public-school students and LGBTQ+ individuals — the Hall of Shame will give voters a look at just how extreme and careless their Republican officials are and how crucial it will be to vote them out in November.”
Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Iowa House. Democrats, both in Iowa and nationally, have targeted the chamber in an effort to change the majority in this fall’s general election.
ANTI-ABORTION GROUP ENDORSES ERNST: Susan B. Anthony List’s political arm endorsed Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s reelection.
Susan B. Anthony’s List advocates for anti-abortion laws and works to elect candidates — especially women — who oppose abortion.
“Sen. Joni Ernst is a formidable pro-life champion, and we are proud to endorse her,” Marilyn Musgrave, the group’s vice president of government affairs, said in a news release. “Sen. Ernst has been instrumental to the confirmation of President (Donald) Trump’s judges. She has led the fight to stop taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood and unethical experiments that exploit aborted baby body parts, and to combat the proliferation of dangerous chemical abortion drugs. And while Senate Democrats blocked compassionate legislation to stop late-term abortions and infanticide, Joni fearlessly spoke out in defense of the innocents --- and her voice is needed in the Senate now more than ever.”
Ernst is facing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in this fall’s election.
