Campaign Almanac for Monday, November 25, 2019

The New York author cited a European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition study that showed changes in nutrition and lifestyle factors could potentially prevent some cases of diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and cancers.

Williamson said her ‘whole health’ plan takes a holistic approach to Americans’ health instead of focusing on health care and access to health insurance.

“America's health care system puts an unbalanced focus on treating the symptoms of illness at the expense of treating their cause. Yet until we ask why so many of us experience chronic illness, to begin with — far more than do the citizens of comparably wealthy countries — we will continue to experience unsatisfactory results in health care,” Williamson said in a news release. “The ‘Whole Health Plan’ expands the health care debate, tackling not only how to pay for health care but also how to provide greater opportunities for health.”

CASTRO ADDS IOWA ENDORSEMENTS: Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro added three Iowa endorsements, all from southeast Iowa, including two local party leaders.

“Secretary Julián Castro is inviting us to all join in working to create a stronger America in which all of us may prosper,” Mary Jo Riesberg, chairwoman of the Lee County Democrats, said in a statement distributed by the Castro campaign. “He is offering Democrats the opportunity to take back our purpose as the champions for the poor. To be the party of what is right and just. To be proud again that the American dream will be available for everyone to grasp, regardless of our origins, our parents, our language, our race, our ability, or who we love.”

