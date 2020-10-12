Campaign Almanac for Monday, October 12, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, October 12, 2020:
GREENFIELD AD TALKS SOCIAL SECURITY: In her latest campaign ad, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield pledges to “protect” Social Security.
Greenfield faces Republican first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate election.
Greenfield’s latest ad https://twitter.com/i/status/1315653593844899842 features her driving a 1978 Chevy Nova that belonged to her first husband Rod, a union electrical worker who was killed in a workplace accident. Greenfield says in the ad, as she often does on the campaign trail, that Social Security benefits helped save her family after Rod’s death.
“Social Security was a lifeline for us,” Greenfield says in the ad. “I’ll never forget how Social Security saved us, and I’m running for the Senate to protect it.”
HEALTH CARE WORKERS ENDORSE HART: Democratic Congressional candidate Rita Hart announced endorsements from more than 50 current and retired health care professionals from eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
Hart is running against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the open-seat 2nd District race.
The group endorsing Hart https://medium.com/@rita_88564/rita-hart-for-iowa-announces-healthcare-professionals-for-rita-support-from-health-care-c9ef742a82e5 includes mental health care providers, rural health care providers, and some who have worked with Miller-Meeks, the Hart campaign said.
HEALTH CARE WORKERS PRESS ERNST: A group of 20 Iowa physicians and health care professionals sent a letter to Ernst urging her to vote against the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
The letter cites concerns that Barrett’s previous comments and judicial writings suggest she could cast a decisive vote that would strike down the federal Affordable Care Act in a case that will come before the high court during the upcoming session.
“If confirmed in the coming weeks, Judge Barrett will be positioned to cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the Republican lawsuit to repeal the ACA that you have stood behind — undoing coverage protections for pre-existing conditions and threatening Iowa's Medicaid expansion,” the letter says. “While the ACA is imperfect, it is a foundation that should be built upon — not uprooted altogether with no replacement plan in place.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.