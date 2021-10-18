Campaign Almanac for Monday, October 18, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, October 18, 2021:
GRASSLEY FUNDRAISING: U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s re-election campaign raised just more than $824,000 during the most recent three-month federal reporting period, according to federal records.
Grassley, a Republican who is seeking an eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate, finished the reporting period with just more than $3 million in his campaign account.
Grassley faces a primary challenge from Sioux City attorney and state legislator Jim Carlin; and five Democrats are running for the right to face him in the 2022 general election.
IOWAN HIRED: Zack Davis, who worked on multiple Democratic presidential campaigns, was named a new board member for NextGen America, a national organization that mobilizes young voters to progressive causes. Davis has been serving as a senior advisor to Tom Steyer, who founded NextGen America. Davis’ previous experience includes work on the presidential campaigns of Kamala Harris and Barack Obama.
“NextGen has evolved since its founding to meet the political moment and address the critical challenges facing our democracy and the world,” Steyer said in a news release. “The new board of directors announced … represents the next step in that evolution, and positions NextGen to build the more representative, respectful political system our country needs.”
GROUP ENDORSES AXNE: Vote Mama, a new PAC devoted to helping Democratic mothers, has endorsed U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa. Axne has not yet announced whether she will seek a third, two-year term representing central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.
“Working families need strong advocates in Congress now more than ever. I am so proud to support these candidates who will use their lived experiences as mothers to champion issues like universal child care and national paid leave at the federal level,” Vote Mama founder and CEO Liuba Grechen Shirley said in a news release. “We need their voices in Congress to stand up for women, children, and families who have been failed by our policies for generations. These mamas will fight for family-forward policies and work towards a better future for all.”
By Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau