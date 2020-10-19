Campaign Almanac for Monday, October 19, 2020

The ad https://youtu.be/_r147P6gQKc uses portions of comments Ernst has made about possible changes to Social Security in order to keep the program solvent for the long-term while leaving out broader context. Ernst has said she has talked about privatizing Social Security, as the ad says — as one of the options that should be discussed, which the ad does not note. And she advocated for negotiating changes to the program “behind closed doors,” as the ad says — in order to keep advocacy groups out of any such negotiations, which the ad does not say.