Campaign Almanac for Monday, October 5, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, October 5, 2020:
1ST DISTRICT FUNDRAISING: Ashley Hinson, the 1st Congressional District Republican challenger, has reported raising $1.6 million in the June through September quarter and will report more than $725,000 cash on hand heading into the last month of the campaign.
Hinson, a Marion state lawmaker, faces freshman 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque.
Hinson raised more than $1 million in the second quarter and, according to her second quarter Federal Election Commission report, has raised more than $7 million for the campaign.
Her campaign is heading into the last 30 days with “strong momentum, and the resources needed to be able to hold Congresswoman Finkenauer accountable to her liberal record,” a campaign spokesperson said.
FINKENAUER AD TALKS BIPARTISANSHIP: In her latest campaign ad, Finkenauer claims to work across the political aisle in the U.S. House. The ad https://youtu.be/qyYP3qJAsUo cites more than 20 bills that have bipartisan support, according to the campaign, including bills addressing flood relief, rural hospital funding, and child care support.
“Finkenauer is effective because she works across the aisle and never forgets who she’s working for,” the ad says.
AXNE AD HITS YOUNG ON HEALTH CARE: The latest campaign ad from Democratic first-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne targets health care votes taken by her opponent, Republican former Congressman David Young.
Axne and Young are running in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, in a rematch of their 2018 campaign.
The new Axne campaign ad https://youtu.be/d-pZQWD-uDI notes Young has voted for repealing the federal Affordable Care Act, and Young’s defense of this vote to repeal the law: he voted for an amendment that would have sent federal funding to states to help any individuals whose health insurance costs may have risen after the law was repealed.
The Republican-led repeal efforts failed, and the Affordable Care Act — with its protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions — remains federal law.
“This isn’t a game. I’ll protect people with pre-existing conditions and lower prescription drug costs,” Axne says in the ad. “We have to get health care right for Iowa families.”
