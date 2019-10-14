A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, October 14, 2019:
FORMER STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES STEYER: Tom Steyer, the Democratic presidential candidate and California businessman, has been endorsed by Roger Thomas, a former state lawmaker from Elkader.
“Tom really gets it. He’s a cattle rancher. He knows that farmers are part of the solution to climate change and pollution, and we don’t get anywhere by demonizing folks who are just trying to do a hard day’s work,” Thomas said in a statement published by the Steyer campaign.
SANDERS PROPOSES MERGER CAPS, BREAKING UP MONOPOLIES: Breaking up monopolies and capping mergers are key elements of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ plans for addressing what his campaign called “corporate greed and corruption.”
The U.S. Senator from Vermont proposed reviewing and undoing some mergers approved by President Donald Trump’s administration, instructing the Federal Trade Commission to break up monopolies and establish clear and strong merger guidelines, and creating caps on mergers.
Sanders also proposed requiring workers have 20 percent of shares in their companies and 45 percent of the seats on their corporate boards and banning large-scale stock buybacks. And his business tax plans include increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 35 percent and ensuring businesses pay the new rate by eliminating “virtually all” business tax breaks and loopholes.
“For more than 40 years, the largest and most profitable corporations in America have rigged the tax code and our economy to redistribute wealth and income to the richest and most powerful people in this country,” Sanders said in a statement. “The American people are saying enough is enough. They are sick and tired of companies like Amazon, General Motors and Chevron making billions in profits, but paying nothing in federal income taxes. Under this plan, we will demand that profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes. We will give workers an ownership stake in the companies they work for. And we will start breaking up some of the largest and most powerful companies in America to lower prices for consumers, help small business and make markets competitive.”
BUTTIGIEG’S PLAN FOR TRIBAL NATIONS: A new federal commission dedicated to studying missing and murdered indigenous women is one element of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s plans for tribal nations.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor also proposed appointing Native American nominees to the federal judicial bench, ensuring the Indian Health Service is fully funded through mandatory appropriations, and recognizing the authority of Indian tribes to tax activities on their lands in support of tribal self-sufficiency and government services.
“The United States’ relationship with other sovereign nations should be guided by robust, meaningful, and respectful diplomacy. Our interactions with tribal nations should be no different,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “It is time for the federal government to reset its relationships and interactions with these nations. We have to acknowledge the shameful failures in our relationship with tribal nations and recommit our energies towards active diplomacy as the best way to heal and move forward to a thriving and healthy future together.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau