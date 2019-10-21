A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, October 21, 2019:
WARREN’S PLAN FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION: In addition to boosting in federal funding, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said she would cancel student breakfast and lunch debt and provide free and nutritious meals as part of her plan for K-through-12 public education.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts also proposed addressing teacher pay and strengthening collective bargaining for teachers unions, and cancelling student loan debt. She also would ensure public funding is not diverted away from traditional public schools, end all federal funding for creating new charters schools, and ensuring transparency and accountability for existing charters schools.
“I believe in America’s public schools. And I believe that every kid in America should have the same access to a high-quality public education --- no matter where they live, the color of their skin, or how much money their parents make,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “We’re not living up to that promise. ... We can do so much better for our students, our teachers, and our communities.”
HARRIS’ PLAN FOR TRIBAL NATIONS: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is proposing to hold an annual tribal nations summit and push for federal legislation that would clarify that tribes federally recognized after 1934 can receive 500,000 acres of land into trust.
You have free articles remaining.
The proposals are part of the U.S. Senator from California’s Native American platform.
“Let’s speak truth: we have failed in our obligations to tribal nations,” Harris said in a statement. “We have an opportunity to chart a new course of fully empowering Native American communities and supporting their governments’ right to self-determination and self-governance. I have always stood with Native communities, and as president, I will stand shoulder-to-shoulder to solve the challenges they face and ensure our nation respects the sovereignty of Native tribes.”
ANOTHER POLL SHOWS BUTTIGIEG 3RD: A new Suffolk University/USA Today poll shows a tight race in Iowa between Joe Biden (at 18 percent) and Warren (at 17 percent), with Pete Buttigieg close behind in third (at 13 percent).
It is the second recent poll showing Buttigieg in third place in the race in Iowa, passing Bernie Sanders. A new Iowa poll from Emerson College last showed Buttigieg in third place at 16 percent, behind Biden and Warren at 23 percent apiece.
“Iowa is unquestionably up for grabs,” David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston, said in a statement. “The poll records an impressive move by Pete Buttigieg, who has found a lane and is accelerating toward the front of the pack, surpassing Bernie Sanders. All of this is happening while the number of undecided voters continues to grow as Democratic caucus-goers pause to re-evaluate the changing field.”