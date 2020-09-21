Campaign Almanac for Monday, September 21, 2020

Republican leadership in the U.S. Senate plans to hold confirmation hearings and a vote on GOP President Donald Trump’s pending appointment to the Supreme Court. The general election is Nov. 3.

“Our lives are on the line, and support for any new justice nominated by President Trump is support for repealing the Affordable Care Act, threatening the lives of nearly 1.3 million Iowans, and would be an undemocratic, irreversible mistake,” Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, said in a news release. “The American people deserve to decide which leader makes this nomination, but unless we come together to make this clear to our elected officials, we won’t get that chance. It’s telling that this was Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish, and we will fight to make sure we honor it.”

BIDEN ENDORSES AXNE: Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Cindy Axne’s campaign in central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

Axne, a Democratic first-term incumbent, faces Republican former Congressman David Young in a rematch of their 2018 race.