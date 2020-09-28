Campaign Almanac for Monday, September 28, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday:

DEMOCRATS SLAM ERNST CONDO: A new campaign ad from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Democrats, criticizes Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who is facing re-election, for purchasing a Washington, D.C. condominium after telling a conservative Iowa radio talk show host she would not buy a home in D.C.

Ernst, a first-term incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.

The ad https://youtu.be/jYYAbNYBdyc features audio of Ernst being interviewed by conservative radio host Simon Conway in 2013, when Ernst was running in the Republican primary for the 2014 U.S. Senate. Ernst tells Conway, “I don’t intend to go to Washington, D.C., and buy a big, fancy house.” The ad then cites a 2019 Des Moines Register story that notes Ernst in January of 2016 purchased a D.C. condo for nearly $400,000. The ad calls it a “luxury D.C. condo,” but at the time, the average cost of a condo in D.C. was $447,000, according to official D.C. government data, making the cost of Ernst’s condo below average.