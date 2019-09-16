A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, September 16, 2019:
UFCW PRESIDENTIAL FORUM: The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union will host a presidential candidate forum Oct. 13 in Des Moines.
The UFCW represents workers in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Muscatine, Ottumwa, Fort Madison and Marshalltown.
The events will give 2020 presidential candidates the chance to speak to the 1.3 million members of the UFCW about their vision and plans to address critical issues, such as the 36 million American jobs threatened by automation, the union said.
Confirmed presidential candidates include U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The UFCW is planning a Sept. 29 forum in Detroit.
STATE SENATOR ENDORSES WARREN: Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, has been endorsed by Joe Bolkcom, a Democratic state senator from Iowa City.
“As I’ve watched the Iowa caucuses unfold over the past several months, I’ve seen Elizabeth organize a grassroots campaign rooted in big ideas and person-to-person connections,” Bolkcom wrote in an op-ed in the Iowa City Press Citizen newspaper. “She is campaigning in small towns, rural communities and big cities. That time she spends listening and learning about the lives of everyday Americans makes her a better candidate --- and will make her a better president. She’s proving she knows how to win.”
WARREN'S ‘DRAIN THE SWAMP’ PLAN: Presidents and vice presidents would be required to place any businesses they own into a blind trust to be sold off, and all candidates for federal office would be required by law to publicly disclose at least eight years of tax returns under Warren’s newly expanded plan to address what she describes as corruption in federal government.
Under Warren’s plan, senior federal government officials would be required to divest from privately-owned assets that could present conflicts of interest, and government officials would be banned from trading individual stocks while in office or from becoming lobbyists after serving.
“I’m announcing a comprehensive set of far-reaching and aggressive proposals to root out corruption in Washington. It’s the most sweeping set of anti-corruption reforms since Watergate,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “The goal of these measures is straightforward: to take power away from the wealthy and the well-connected in Washington and put it back where it belongs --- in the hands of the people.
“My plan lays out nearly a hundred ways that we can change our government to fix this problem --- from improving public integrity rules for federal officials in every branch of government to ending lobbying as we know it, fixing the criminal laws to hold corrupt politicians to account, and ensuring our federal agencies and courts are free from corrupting influences.”
IOWA LGBTQ ADVOCATE ENDORSES BOOKER: Cory Booker’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Kyla Paterson, an LGBTQ advocate from Iowa City and the first transgender president of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Stonewall Caucus.
Paterson previously endorsed Kirsten Gillibrand, the U.S. Senator from New York who dropped out of the race in August. Paterson is now endorsing Booker, a U.S. Senator from New Jersey.
“From the moment I met Cory he didn’t need to be asked about how he can help the LGBTQ community. He told me,” Paterson said in a statement issued by the Booker campaign. “As a trans woman who doesn’t just want an ally, but someone who is an accomplice in fighting for my rights with me, it meant the world. It meant I didn’t have to fight to be validated by him. That’s how I feel about Cory. He’s someone you can count on to be present.”
NATIONAL RADIO HOST ENDORSES TAYLOR: Jeremy Taylor’s 4th District Congressional campaign has been endorsed by Erick Erickson, a national conservative radio host.
Taylor is one of three Republicans challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King.
“Jeremy has consistently answered the call to serve his country. He is a solid constitutional conservative and has both the record and convictions to back up what he says on the stump. I am confident that he will take the fight to the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Erickson said in a statement distributed by the Taylor campaign, referring to the Democratic U.S. House Speaker and freshman Congresswoman from New York. “This seat is too important to lose and the battle is too important to take chances.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau