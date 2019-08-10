A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Saturday:
WARREN’S GUN SAFETY PLAN: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s proposal for new gun safety measures includes executive action to expand background checks and proposed legislation to create a federal licensing system and dramatically increase the taxes on gun and ammunition sales.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts unveiled her proposal on the same day a gun safety forum was held in Des Moines. The event was organized by advocacy groups that have been formed in the wake of mass shootings over the past several years.
Warren said she would use her executive authority to hold gun dealers and manufacturers accountable for “violence promoted by their products” and expand background checks to the vast majority of private sales. She would also use tools at the federal government’s disposal to prosecute gun traffickers, punish gun dealers that break the rules, and investigate the NRA “and its cronies.”
Her proposed legislation would create mandatory universal background checks, a federal licensing system, and takes of 30 percent on guns and 50 percent on ammunition. Currently, guns are taxed at 10 percent and ammunition at 11 percent.
Warren also would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and devices that make guns able to fire more rapidly.
“We can build a grassroots movement to take back the Senate, eliminate the filibuster, and pass federal gun safety legislation that will save lives,” Warren said in a statement. “And from the White House, I’ll make sure that the NRA and their cronies are held accountable with executive action. If we turn our heartbreak and our anger into action, I know we can take the power from the NRA and the lawmakers in their pockets and return it to the people.”
DVORSKYS ENDORSE HARRIS: Kamala Harris’ Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Bob and Sue Dvorsky, a pair of longtime, prominent Iowa Democrats.
Sue Dvorsky is a former state party chairwoman and Bob Dvorsky represented Coralville in the Iowa Senate for 40 years. The Dvorskys were just honored at Friday night’s Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake.
“In her experience, in her beliefs, in her vision, and in her plans, Kamala sets forth her theory of the case, and how she will prosecute that case,” the Dvorskys said in a joint statement distributed by the Harris campaign. “She is smart, compassionate, accomplished and ready.”