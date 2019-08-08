A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, August 8, 2019:
LAWMAKER ENDORSES BOOKER: Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker has endorsed Iowa state lawmaker Monica Kurth, Booker’s campaign announced. Kurth represents Davenport in the Iowa House.
“Cory Booker is not afraid to confront the most difficult problems facing this nation because he does so with love,” Kurth said in a statement issued by the Booker campaign. “At a time of great pain, Cory is the candidate we need to help unite us, heal our nation, and restore a sense of dignity and decency back to America.”
MAYOR ENDORSES TAYLOR: Boone mayor pro-tem Steven Ray has endorsed 4th District Congressional candidate Jeremy Taylor, according to Taylor’s campaign.
Taylor is one of three Republicans challenging GOP incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King. The others are state lawmaker Randy Feenstra and former Irwin mayor Bret Richards.
Ray briefly ran for governor in the 2018 Republican primary before dropping out.
“Jeremy's dedication to his nation as a soldier, husband and father, while in-tune with his steadfast Iowa values, will represent the 4th District and all Iowans very well,” Taylor said in a statement issued by the Taylor campaign.
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau