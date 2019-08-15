A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, August 15, 2019:
BOOKER’S PLAN FOR ADDRESSING WHITE SUPREMACY: The creation of a new White House Office on Hate Crimes and White Supremacist Violence is at the center of Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker’s plan to address hate crimes and white supremacist violence.
The office would coordinate federal agencies and community leaders to improve federal and local response to threats, address online hate activity, and provide support to communities and victims of hate crimes, according to the Booker campaign.
The U.S. Senator from New Jersey said his administration also would create an advisory group for leaders in communities impacted by hate crimes to share information and advice with the White House and federal law enforcement agencies.
“Dr. King once said that, ‘It may be true that the law cannot make a man love me, but it can keep him from lynching me,’” Booker said in a statement. “So in my administration, we will use the full force of the presidency to combat hate crimes and root out white supremacist threats wherever they arise.”
The Booker campaign noted that the Southern Poverty Law Center reports there are three hate groups operating in Iowa and that in 2018 the message “deport illegals” was spray-painted across a Des Moines street and white supremacy flyers were distributed in Iowa City.
“Iowa can and should be a place where all people are treated equally, regardless of the color of their skin. We’ve done it here before, we can do it again,” Mike Frosolone, the Booker campaign’s Iowa state director, said in a statement. “As President, Cory Booker will work tirelessly to get us there. He will bring this state and this country together so, together, we will rise above hate and white supremacy.”
YANG AIMS TO REFORM DEMOCRACY: Public financing for election campaigns is a part of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s plan to restore American trust in the federal government.
The entrepreneur from New York proposes “Democracy Dollars,” $100 for every American to donate to any political candidate. Yang said the publicly funded donations would help weaken the impact of large donations made by businesses and special interest groups.
Yang’s plan also calls for strict adherence to the federal law that prohibits official offices and campaigns from coordinating, term limits for Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court, and filibuster reform, among other proposals.
“There are very few institutions in which a majority of Americans have a great deal of confidence. This is leading to the dissolution of our communal bonds, and it must change, or our country will continue to crumble. This change has to start from the top,” Yang said in a statement.
CASTRO PROPOSES WEALTH TAX, CHILD TAX CREDIT BOOST: A new tax on inheritances of more than $2 million and an expansion of the child tax credit are among the proposals in Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro’s “People First” economic plan.
The former federal housing director from Texas said the new inheritance tax and a new “wealth inequity tax” on the top .01 percent of earners would replace the estate and gift taxes.
Castro’s plan also would more than double the child tax credit to $3,000, and increase the earned income tax credit.
“At a time when wealth inequality is through the roof and wages are flat, Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are hell-bent on lining the pockets of the wealthiest few,” Castro said in a statement. “Families working hard to make ends meet shouldn’t pay more in taxes than the wealthiest earners. My new plan would put working families first: providing critical relief to families who count on a paycheck, and ensuring the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.”